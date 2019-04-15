Child, 2 Adults Dead After Arkansas Fire; Homicide Suspected

Posted 12:10 pm, April 15, 2019, by

EARLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say the deaths of a child, the child’s mother and a man found inside a burning home are being investigated as homicides.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Chief Todd Grooms said firefighters discovered the bodies shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the home in Earle, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Grooms declined to say how they died or release their names and ages. He described the child as “young” and said the man and woman are not believed to be related. He didn’t say whether a suspect is in custody.

Grooms said the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the causes of death. The state fire marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.