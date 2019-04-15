Father And Son Separated At Border Reunite At XNA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — One year after the Trump administration announced its "Zero Tolerance" immigration police, the total number of families separated is still unknown but one father is reunited with his son in Northwest Arkansas.

Jose Alvizures arrived in Calexico, California on Friday (April 12), 324 days after being separated from his 10-year-old son, Ervin, who has been in Arkansas.

Jose traveled over 1,000 miles to reunite with his son.

They left Guatemala in May 2018 after Jose says they received death threats from gangs.

Jose was sent back to Guatemala after arriving in the United States, but Ervin was kept in ICE custody for five months before being released to his uncle in Arkansas.

Recently, Jose was able to fly to XNA to meet his son. A non-profit is now working their asylum case.

Tomorrow in federal court, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it will push for the government to speed up the process of identifying and reuniting any families that remain separated.