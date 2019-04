Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON (KFSM) — A local man ran the Boston Marathon today and had a huge support system cheering him on.

Alejandro Yepez is a custodian at Southside High School in Fort Smith and students and staff cheered him on today during the 26.2-mile journey.

Yepez finished the historic race in three hours and 33 minutes. He was one of the 30,000 runners who took place in the annual event.