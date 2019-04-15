× Gas Leak Temporarily Closes Road In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM) — A gas leak temporarily closed parts of Commercial Avenue in Lowell on Monday morning.

Lowell Fire Department officials said a gas leak was reported on the east side of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters and officials from the local gas company responded to the leak, and it was quickly contained. The road was closed temporarily while officials dealt with the leak, a Lowell dispatcher said. They were still investigating what caused the leak.

The road was back open about an hour later.