Gas Leak Temporarily Closes Road In Lowell

Posted 10:55 am, April 15, 2019, by

LOWELL (KFSM) — A gas leak temporarily closed parts of Commercial Avenue in Lowell on Monday morning.

Lowell Fire Department officials said a gas leak was reported on the east side of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters and officials from the local gas company responded to the leak, and it was quickly contained. The road was closed temporarily while officials dealt with the leak, a Lowell dispatcher said. They were still investigating what caused the leak.

The road was back open about an hour later.

