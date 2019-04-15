In Less Than Four Years, Scott Family Amazeum In Bentonville Welcomes One Million Visitors

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville has reached a milestone.

Museum officials issued a news release Monday (April 16) saying the venue had surpassed the one million guest mark this month. The museum opened in July 2015.

“It’s wonderful to think about the impact the Amazeum has on the community,” Executive Director Sam Dean said in a statement “But, even more wonderful and exciting is the impact the community has on the museum. We could not have reached this milestone so soon without the support of families, members, donors, and business partners.

“From the moment plans for the Amazeum were announced, there’s been energy in the community to support Amazeum-style, learning-by-doing experiences. What’s incredible is that the creative energy surrounding the Amazeum continues to feel like that initial year in 2015. This energy drives us to continue developing new ideas and opportunities to connect, make memories, and create ‘a-ha’ moments with not only our local community, but also increasingly national audiences and partners.”

