Inspire Cheer Squad In Benton Focuses On Inclusivity

BENTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Thousands of people flocked to an Arkansas community over the weekend to support cheerleaders from across the state, but one team stole the show.

Inspire is a special needs cheer program that started at Empire Cheer in Benton five years ago. The squad welcomes cheerleaders of all abilities and promotes inclusion.

The program also comes at no cost to parents which allows them to sit back and enjoy watching their children's accomplishments.

"I love just getting to cheer them on I'm there biggest cheerleader. I wear the cheer mom shirts, you know," said one parent.

All proceeds from the event help fund the Inspire cheerleading squad.