Legendary Skater Tony Hawk Kicks Off New Skate Park In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tony Hawk, the crown prince of skateboarding, christened the newest skate park in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

"Awesome! This has been great, what a park!" Hawk said to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR about the facility at Stars and Stripes Park in northwest Oklahoma City.

It's the newest of three skate parks in the metro.

On Sunday, visitors were able to watch the professionals nailing tricks and taking spills.

The park has a bowl for the experienced and a street course for beginners.

"If you are intermediate, it's fine to come out and just do the street course but big bowl is really for your advanced skaters," said Stacey Hamm, with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.

"There were a lot of like rails and stairs, I like a lot of stairs. It's really cool, it's cool that there is something close to go to, not too far away," said Luke, a Piedmont skateboarder.

The park is a great example of Oklahoma City's push to provide more opportunities for residents to get off the couch.

"I think opening a skate park with Tony Hawk is the only way to do it right. Yeah, no this is amazing, incredible turnout, beautiful weather and another great amenity in Oklahoma City. We want a healthier lifestyle here in Oklahoma City and the people on these boards today are living a pretty active lifestyle for sure," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

"The fact that Oklahoma City stepped up and supported skateboarding is huge. This just shows how far skating has come, you know, the reach even people that don’t skate love to watch it, so I feel like we have come a long way. You guys are supporting it, so we appreciate it," said Hawk.