Lost Valley Reopening This Thursday, Grand Opening Hike This Saturday

PONCA, Ark. (KFSM) — After months of closure for a major improvement project, the Lost Valley Area of the Buffalo National River is reopening this week.

The area will reopen this Thursday (April 18), and a celebration of the grand reopening will take place this Saturday (April 20) in the form of a ranger-guided hike from the new trailhead. Participants will meet in the new parking lot at 1 p.m.

Lost Valley was closed in early December  so the improvement project could get under way. The project included flood mitigation and improvements for visitor safety and area accessibility. The Lost Valley entrance was rerouted and a parking area was constructed outside the Clark Creek flood zone. The moves are expected to reduce the sedimentation of Clark Creek and improve the water quality of the Buffalo River less than a mile downstream.

Pets are not permitted on the Lost Valley Trail, but pet-friendly alternatives can be found on the park website here.

