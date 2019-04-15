Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly With Johnny Gill Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Johnny Gill are bringing an evening of soul and R&B to the Walmart AMP.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly arrived on the scene in 1977 with a string of hits including “Happy Feelings,” “Lady of Magic,” “While I’m Alone” and “Workin’ Together.”

The band toured as the opening act for Marvin Gaye in the ’70s.

Tickets for the September 8 concert go on sale Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $30 to $99.50 and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, which is now open for the season. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.