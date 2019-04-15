Nice Tuesday, But Stormy By Wednesday

A pleasant Tuesday is on the way. We’ll keep temperatures in the 70s (to near 80) but more clouds will move in ahead of our next system. Storms are likely by Wednesday evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the 70s

Tuesday’s Highs

Our next system arrives Wednesday. A cold front will be approaching Arkansas late in the evening, helping to spark showers and storms, some of which could turn severe.

A Level 2 to Level 3 severe risk is in place for Wednesday. The strongest storms may stay south of I-40.

Hail and lightning are the main threats. Gusty winds are likely with some of the stronger storms as well. Isolated tornadoes are possible too.

-Matt