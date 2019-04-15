Project Closes Part Of Fayetteville Avenue In Alma This Week; Volunteers Needed For Other Projects

ALMA (KFSM) — A main road in Alma will be closed this week as work continues on a major road project.

Fayetteville Road south of Highway 64 will be closed for five days starting today (Monday, April 15). Businesses along the road, such as J&J or Patrick’s Burgers restaurants, will need to be accessed from Cherry Street.

Mayor Jerry Martin took to Facebook Sunday night to reveal the road closing. He said culvert work needs to take place on that stretch of road.

“There’s no easy way to do it, so we’re just going to have to close a portion of that road down for five days,” Martin said.

The mayor also took time to request volunteers for two projects to benefit the city’s park and trail system.

Martin announced work for the Day of Caring in the city’s park, water park, community building and senior center on April 25. The work is being done in conjunction with the United Way, and will include cleaning up, planting and adding sidewalks. Volunteers will get lunch served to them by United Federal Credit Union.

On April 27, volunteers are needed to help start the new trail build around Lake Alma, a project Martin said has been talked about for two years. Arvest Bank will provide lunch for the volunteers. The plan is to build a new mountain bike trail around the lake to complement the trail already there.

Volunteers can contact the mayor’s office for more information.