Rascal Flatts Coming To The Walmart AMP This August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Multi-award-winning country music artists Rascal Flatts will be making a stop in Rogers this summer as part of their “Summer Playlist Tour.”

The trio will come to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 31, with special guest Morgan Evans as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (April 19) starting at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $30 t $89.50 plus fees.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Rascal Flatts last played at the AMP in 2017.