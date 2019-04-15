Rogers Missing Endangered 82-Year-Old Woman Found In Bentonville

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found in Bentonville.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Rogers Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

Carol Hinds was last seen in the area of the Primrose Retirement Community on Dodson Road at around 11:15 a.m. Monday (April 15).

Police said she is wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, a tan coat, blue pants, and teal shoes. She is 5-foot 8 and described as very physically active.

Carol has early onset dementia.

If you see Carol please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.