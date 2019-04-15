Rogers Missing Endangered 82-Year-Old Woman Found In Bentonville

Posted 3:33 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, April 15, 2019

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found in Bentonville.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Rogers Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

Carol Hinds was last seen in the area of the Primrose Retirement Community on Dodson Road at around 11:15 a.m. Monday (April 15).

Police said she is wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, a tan coat, blue pants, and teal shoes. She is 5-foot 8 and described as very physically active.

Carol has early onset dementia.

If you see Carol please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.