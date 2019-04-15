‘Tip A Cop’ Event In Rogers Raising Money For Local Special Olympics Program

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Law enforcement officers will be volunteering at a local restaurant to raise money for our area Special Olympics Program.

Thursday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. members of our local law enforcement will be serving alongside Red Lobster’s wait staff during the “Tip-A-Cop” event.

This event is part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) campaign in support of Special Olympics. It will be at Red Lobster at 1710 S. 46th St. in Rogers.

