× Arkansas Crushes UA Pine Bluff In Natural State Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Two weeks ago, Arkansas lost by 10 runs to Little Rock in its first in-state game in program history. The Razorbacks had a much different result against the second Natural State foe.

No. 12 Arkansas improved to 27-10 following a 16-4, seven inning win over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The Diamond Hogs recorded 15 hits, and six extra base hits including three home runs. Arkansas even left nine more runners on base.

Dominic Fletcher had two hits and four RBI including his fifth home run of the season. The California native was one of six Arkansas batters with at least two hits. Jordan McFarland (2-4, RBI), Jack Kenley (2-4, 3 RBI), Matt Goodheart (2-2, 3 R), Trevor Ezell (3-4, 4 R) and Casey Martin (3-5, 4 RBI, 2 R) also recorded multiple hits.

Goodheart raised his batting average to a team best .416, while Martin’s hot streak has the sophomore within four points of .300.

Connor Noland pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two Golden Lion batters and throwing just 23 pitches.

Arkansas has one day off before opening up the SEC weekend on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. against No. 3 Mississippi State (32-6). The Bulldogs made it to the College World Series semifinals last season.