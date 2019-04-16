Bentonville Film Festival Partnering With The Unexpected, New Mural Planned

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Art is connecting Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro thanks to a partnership announced Tuesday (April 16) between the Bentonville Film Festival and The Unexpected in Fort Smith.

According to a statement from The Unexpected, the Bentonville Film Festival will bring a short documentary program and a feature film, along with filmmakers and cast to downtown Fort Smith.

“Enlarging the territory of the festival has always been a goal of Bentonville Film Festival, according to co-founder Trevor Drinkwater,” noted the statement from The Unexpected. “The partnership with The Unexpected is a natural progression in the expanding the film festival, as well as the art program’s audiences, bringing diverse and world-class arts and artists to unique settings in Arkansas.”

Read more about the partnership from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.

