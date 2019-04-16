Cotton Says More Than $1M Raised For Senate Re-Elect Bid

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 04: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol April 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are unveiling bipartisan legislation that aims to regulate the trafficking of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. from China. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s campaign says the Arkansas Republican has raised more than $1 million in the first three months of the year for his re-election bid.

The Cotton campaign this week reported raising $935,000 in the fundraising period that ended March 31 and another $100,000 through a joint fundraising committee.

Cotton’s campaign reported having $2.83 million in the bank for his 2020 re-election bid and spending more than $203,000 during the quarter.

Cotton is a former congressman who was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating incumbent Democrat Mark Pryor. No Democrats so far have stepped forward to challenge Cotton.

