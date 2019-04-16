× Cyclist Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A cyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday (April 16) morning near Sycamore Street and Gregg Avenue, according to Central EMS.

Eyewitnesses said a truck appeared to hit the cyclist, but the man’s eyes were open while he was on the ground, and he was talking to a Fayetteville police officer who happened to be at the intersection.

The witness said the collision was so strong that the cyclist’s water bottles exploded from the impact.

Last month, a cyclist working for Jimmy John’s was injured after being hit by a car on Meadow Street and Church Avenue.

Beginning July 1, Act 650 will allow Arkansas bicyclists will be allowed to proceed at stop signs and red lights after yielding as long as traffic is clear and the move doesn’t create an immediate hazard.