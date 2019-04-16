× Heritage Tabs Steve Hookfin As Football Coach

ROGERS (KFSM)–After a coaching search of about one month, Rogers Heritage has settled on its new football coach. The school board approved the hiring of Steve Hookfin on Tuesday night.

Last season, Hookfin coached at Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tenneessee. The Tomcats went 10-5 last fall and reached the class 4A state championship game. In 2017, Haywood was 11-3 and lost in the semifinals of the 4A playoffs. Back in 2016, Hookfin led the Tomcats to a 10-2 record and 2nd round defeat. In his first season, Haywood went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.

Hookfin is a native of Arkadelphia and played college football at Ohio University. As a running back, Hookfin had two 1,000 yard seasons (1996 & 1998) and totaled 3,972 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Prior to Haywood, Hookfin coached for eight seasons at Liberty High School in Jackson, leading the Crusaders to the state semifinals in both 2009 and 2013.

Hookfin also has prior coaching experience at Bethel University.

Year School Record 2007-14 Liberty High School (TN) 62-34 2015-18 Haywood High School (TN) 37-15 2019 Rogers Heritage High School ?

Hookfin replaces Tony Travis, who resigned after three seasons to take an assistant principal role at Pea Ridge High School. The War Eagles were 2-28 in Travis’s three year tenure, with just three total wins over the past four seasons. Heritage has just two winning seasons in school history.