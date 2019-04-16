Inmate Serving Sentence For Rape Dies In Arkansas Prison

GRADY, Ark. (AP) — Corrections officials say an inmate has been found dead at a prison in southeast Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says 43-year-old Kelley Holcomb was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night at the Cummins Unit in Grady, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The agency says Holcomb was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the prison infirmary.

Holcomb was serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape out of Lonoke County.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

