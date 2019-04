× Investigation Underway After Toddler Drowns In Gateway

GATEWAY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler drown Monday (April 16) near Gateway.

The 18-month-old was found at around 3 p.m. in a small pond outside their house and flown to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is waiting on an autopsy report.

Gateway, a town of about 400, is in far northeast Benton County, just south of the Missouri border.