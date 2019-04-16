× Democrat Josh Mahony Considering 2020 Challenge To U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton

A Democratic challenger to Arkansas incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton may have emerged.

Talk Business & Politics has confirmed that 2018 Third District Democratic Congressional candidate Joshua Mahony of Fayetteville has had multiple conversations in-state and with national groups about a bid to run against Cotton in 2020. Mahony says he is contemplating a run.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I can confirm that I am interested in the race. I’ll have more to say about it early next month, but I see a real need for someone to get in this fight and stand up for real Arkansans,” Mahony told Talk Business & Politics.

According to multiple sources, Mahony has met with representatives of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and potential staffers and consultants who could be part of a campaign team.

