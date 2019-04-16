Man With Newly Bought Gun Causes School In Siloam Springs To Go On Brief Lockdown

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — A school in Siloam Springs was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday (April 16) after a man bought a new gun at a store near a middle school.

Captain Derek Spicer with the Siloam Springs Police Department said at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday the department received a call of a possible man with a gun in the area of the Siloam Springs Middle School. The male was seen in a parking lot, never on school property, Spicer said.

The man who had just bought the weapon was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area driving eastbound on Tulsa Street. Siloam Springs Police received information that he possibly pulled into the Southside Elementary parking lot, Spicer says.

Police and School officials then made the decision to temporarily put the elementary school on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Spicer stated school resource officers and patrol officers responded quickly and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

Officers learned the identity of the subject, and contact was made with him. He told officers he had just purchased a new gun at a nearby store and was seen getting into a vehicle to go to his home, which was in the area of a school.

Spicer says it was then determined there was no threat to students or staff, and the lockdown was lifted.