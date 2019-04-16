× Motorcycle, Van Collide At Rogers And Phoenix Avenues In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at Rogers and Phoenix avenues.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police said that initial reports are the motorcyclist sustained a “significant” injury to his lower left leg. He was Life-Flighted to a hospital “outside the area” for treatment, Mitchell said.

Monica Erwin works near where the crash happened. She said she saw a white van collide with a motorcycle, and she saw the driver of the motorcycle laying on the ground.

Erwin said several first responders and at least one ambulance responded to the scene.

The accident has stalled traffic in the area.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.