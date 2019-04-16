Portion Of South College Avenue In Fayetteville To Close Over Next Three Days

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of South College Avenue in Fayetteville will be closed during the day for the next three days.

South College between East 15th Street and East 13th Street will have both lanes closed starting today (April 16) and continuing through Thursday (April 18).

The street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Fayetteville Water & Sewer Department will be installing water and sewer services along the route.

Anyone with questions can call Water & Sewer at (479) 575-8386.

