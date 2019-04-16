× Robert Brunk Hired As Southside Girls Basketball Coach

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–After three years at the helm of the Sallisaw girls basketball program, Roland native Robert Brunk is headed closer to home.

Brunk was introduced as Southside’s new girls basketball coach on Tuesday morning, and replaces Steve Brown who coached the Lady Mavericks since 2015.

In three years with the Lady Diamonds, Brunk compiled a 23-49 record. Sallisaw lost to Skiatook

Brunk knows the area well. After playing for Eddie Lewis at Roland High School and attending Norteastern State, Brunk returned as an assistant for Jana Armer at Muldrow. Next came stops as Stillwell (girls) and Central Sallisaw (boys & girls), as his first two head coaching jobs.

Southside has struggled in recent years. Under Brown, the Lady Mavs were 12-90 with a 6-50 conference record in four years. Southside posted its job opening on February 26 after a winless 0-24 season.