BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Main Street in Bentonville will be closed this week starting Wednesday (April 17).

South Main Street between Southeast 10th Street and Southeast 11th Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 5 p.m. Thursday (April 18).

The closure is for street improvements.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather or unforeseen circumstances could delay the closure.

Questions on the project can be directed to Street Manager Tony Davis at (479) 271-3130.