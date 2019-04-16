× Texas A&M System Administrator Recommend As Next UAFS Chancellor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Dr. Terisa Riley, senior vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, has been tapped to be the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, according to a news release.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be recommended as the next chancellor for (UAFS),” Riley said.

“My interactions with faculty, staff, students and members of the Fort Smith community reinforced my belief that UAFS is preparing students to work and compete globally, and that empowering students to reach their academic goals continues to be the focus of campus decision-making.”

Riley, who is expected to begin her new role July 1, was among four finalists named last month for the position after Dr. Paul Beran stepped down after 12 years as chancellor.

The recommendation is subject to approval by the UA Board of Trustees at a future meeting. Other finalists included leaders of schools in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

Riley thanked UA System President President Donald Bobbitt for “entrusting me with this amazing opportunity” and said she was “members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees for their participation in this process.”

“UAFS has a rich and unique history as an economic advancement engine for the Fort Smith region,” Riley added, “and I look forward to playing my part to help shape the success of the institution, the community and our students, faculty and staff for years to come.”

Dr. Margaret Tanner, associate provost at UAFS, chaired the search committee, which included UAFS faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Fort Smith business and community leaders.

“I’m very grateful to all the members of our committee for their participation and dedication to this process,” Tanner said.

“The strength of our pool of finalists demonstrated the quality institution we have at UAFS, and I am excited for Dr. Riley to lead us to even more growth and development in the years ahead.”