XNA Adding Direct Flights To Philadelphia Through American Airlines

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — Starting on September 4, 2019, passengers at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) will be able to fly directly from Northwest Arkansas to Philadelphia, Pensylvania on a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet aircraft.

Tickets for the flights went on sale over the weekend.

“Our partners at American have continuously worked with our community to provide upgraded service, increased frequencies and new destinations for Northwest Arkansas. Through Philadelphia, travelers can connect to destinations throughout Europe and all over the world,” said Kelly Johnson, Airport Director/COO.

The flights will operate daily between XNA and Philadelphia. Kelly says flights will depart Philadelphia at 3:50 p.m. EDT and arrive at XNA at 5:55 p.m. CDT. Flights to Philadelphia will depart from XNA at 3:55 p.m. CDT arriving in Philadelphia at 7:40 p.m. EDT.