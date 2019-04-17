Carl’s Jr. To Test CBD-Infused Burger In Denver On 4/20

DENVER Co. (KFSM) — Carl’s Jr. is adding a special ingredient to their signature sauce at a Denver location on the unofficial holiday for cannabis lovers: April 20.

For one day only, the fast food chain will test a CBD-infused burger in Denver, CNBC reports.

The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight contains two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries and almost 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in their signature Santa Fe Sauce.

It will cost appropriately…$4.20.

Colorado was the first state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2012.

