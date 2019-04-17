× Fayetteville Holding Public Input Meeting On New Park Project

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville is holding a public input meeting on a new park project at Millsap Mountain.

The Centennial Park At Millsap Mountain Master Plan will be discussed at a forum this afternoon (April 17) from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Owl Creek School Library at 375 N. Rupple Road.

Plans call for the cycling park to have a state-of-the-art cyclo-cross and mountain biking facilities. Residents will be able to access trail infrastructure that will connect to neighborhoods and Fayetteville’s other 45 miles of paved trails and 38 miles of natural trails.

The park is expected to host the 2022 Cyclo-Cross World Championships. Fayetteville learned in February that it was selected to hold the event.

The city purchased the 228 acres for the park from Centennial Bank in 2018. The space, northwest of U.S. 62 and Interstate 49, is being developed with the help of the NWA Trailblazers. The nonprofit will be at today’s meeting with City Park staff to present initial conceptual drawings of the Master Plan and ask participants to submit ideas and feedback.

Preliminary information and the interactive forum can be viewed here. Residents can also view concept drawings and provide feedback on the city’s SpeakUp website.