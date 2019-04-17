Fort Smith Searching For Pair Suspected In Shoplifting Case

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for two people suspected of shoplifting at a local hardware store.

Police released a photo on their Facebook page of a man and a woman they say may have been involved in a shoplifting case at Sutherlands on South Zero Street.

The man is described as a young white male, blond, with a small goatee. The woman appears to be older with blonde hair, possibly with a tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who can identify these people should contact the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who do may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. They can also contact the Fort Smith Police, attention Detective Danny O’Connor, at (479) 709-5100.

