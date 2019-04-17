Freddy’s Frozen Custard, New Starbucks Coming To Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — The first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers for Siloam Springs will be built along a rapidly developing corridor on U.S. 412.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be built alongside the new Starbucks currently being constructed in the 3600 block of U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs. The two restaurants will be part of a larger development that is currently anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and Lowe’s. The development currently includes a Rib Crib and the Cotton Patch Cafe.

Northwest Medical Center’s Urgent Care is located on the other side of the site of the new restaurants.

Freddy’s is named for the founder’s father and WWII veteran Freddy Simon. The restaurant is known for making All-American food without a long wait.

The new Starbucks was announced last fall with an estimated completion date this fall. A completion date for Freddy’s has not been announced.

The restaurants are being developed by Haag Brown Commercial.