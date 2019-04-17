Heritage Hires Josh Laymon As New Girls Basketball Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) - Josh Laymon showed he can win basketball in the smallest classification in Arkansas. Now he's been tasked to do it in the largest classification in the state.

Laymon was formally introduced as the Heritage girls basketball coach on Wednesday night after a successful run at Norfork, a class A school in the north-central part of the state.

Over the past three seasons alone, Laymon led Norfork to a 119-9 record including a 34-5 mark in the 2018-19 campaign. His Lady Panthers team won 42 games in 2017-18 and reached the state semifinals. In his career, Laymon has a 192-71 record as a head coach with all that coming at Norfork. Laymon also spent time at Centerpoint and Jessieville.

Laymon takes over a Heritage program that went 5-21 last season and just 1-13 in the 6A-West. The Lady War Eagles are looking for their first winning record since the 2012-13 season.