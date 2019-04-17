Hidden Camera Found In Women’s Bathroom At Sallisaw Restaurant, Man Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. — A restaurant employee has been arrested after customers found a hidden camera in a women's bathroom.

On Sunday, April 14, a customer at Roma's Italian Restaurant in Sallisaw logged into a wifi account and saw a camera pointing at a bathroom stall.

Sallisaw officers, with assistance from restaurant management, located a hidden wireless Bluetooth camera in the air vent above the stall in the women's bathroom.

Tuesday, April 16, Edgar Leonel Moran Carrera, 32, was arrested after he confessed to placing the camera in the bathroom. He has been an employee since the restaurant opened.

According to a press release, this is the second time a camera has been found in the women's bathroom at the restaurant but is the first time it's been reported to the police.

Upon searching Moran Carrera's residence, investigators seized several cellphones, laptops, data storage devices and computer equipment.

This case is still under investigation.