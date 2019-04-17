× Lineup Announced For Peacemaker Festival Coming To Fort Smith In July

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Turnpike Troubadours, Ryan Bingham and the Josh Abbott Band are some of the acts lined up for the 5th annual Peacemaker Festival this summer in Fort Smith.

The lineup was announced Wednesday for the two-day event, which takes place in downtown Fort Smith July 26-27 at the Riverfront Amphitheater. The festival blends country, rock, blues, red dirt and Americana acts, and money from the nonprofit event is given to local charities, the arts community and downtown development.

Other acts expected to perform include Lucero, North Mississippi Allstars, Samantha Fish, William Clark Green, Dylan Earl and JD Clayton.

The event also includes the “Praise God and Pass the Biscuits” brunch on Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Pavilion. Pastor Jackie Flake will give a 15-minute sermon, and area gospel bands will perform. Last year, more than 200 meals were served during this event.

Tickets for the Peacemaker Festival go on sale this Friday (April 19). More information on the event can be found at the Peacemaker Festival website.