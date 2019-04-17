× Man Arrested In Home Invasion Case Caught On Camera Turns Out To Be Victim’s Brother

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Police have arrested a man they say stole $2,400 and a Sony Playstation during a home invasion that was caught on a security camera.

Tyler Womack of Van Buren was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center and was being held Wednesday morning on $30,000 bond. He is accused of breaking into the home of Amanda Davis and taking $2,400 that was being saved for a trip, as well as Playstation 4 game system. The money was being saved for a special trip for the family to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The break-in was caught on a doorbell surveillance camera from Ring. Davis later said she didn’t recognize who it was breaking in from the Ring video.

According to Van Buren Police, additional surveillance video from another home down the road showed Womack leaving his car, walking to the victim’s residence and returning a few minutes later with what appeared to be a PS4 and a controller.

Police discovered Womack had sold a PS4 to Game Stop on Zero Street in Fort Smith for $174.40. Police placed a hold on the PS4, which had been sent to the company’s warehouse to repair a defect.

Police obtained the other surveillance video and showed it to Davis and Kristin Armstrong, who both recognized the suspect as Davis’ brother, Womack. Both women confirmed the car in the video was the one he drives, police said.

Police found out that Womack was working in Mountainburg laying concrete for a construction company. He was later arrested and taken to the Crawford County Detention Center.