Oklahoma Teen Accused Of Murdering Teacher, Raping Elderly Woman Facing New Charges

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager accused of murdering a teacher and raping an elderly woman is now facing additional charges.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house.

Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and daughters back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house.

“The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.”

Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

The crime spree wasn’t Green’s first run-in with the law, but officials say it was the most violent.

Just days before Anderson’s murder, Green was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail as a youthful offender for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, tampering with a surveillance system and malicious injury to property.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.