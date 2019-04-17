Rep. Steve Womack’s Son Gets 9 Years For Drug, Gun Charges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, was sentenced to nine years in prison on felony gun and drug charges after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

James Philip Womack, 31, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit substance with purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by a certain person.

Judge Brad Karren also handed Womack a 15-year suspended set to begin when Womack’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Womack, who has has a history of arrests dating back to 2007, was wanted by Bentonville police at the time of his arrest last fall for absconding his parole.

Police found Womack at Woodsprings Suites on Phyllis Street, where he had an unloaded pistol, small quantities of meth, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

At the time of his arrest, the elder Womack had said his family loved their son unconditionally, but his son was responsible for the choice’s he’s made.

“Like so many families across this nation, our family has been dealing with a loved one’s addiction,” Womack said.

He added that watching a loved one struggle with addiction is “the hardest thing I’ve ever faced, and I know we are not alone. Addiction is eating away at the soul of our country.”