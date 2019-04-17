Sallisaw School Superintendent Announces Resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — The superintendent for Sallisaw Schools has announced he is resigning.

Jeremy Jackson said he plans to resign at the end of this school year to give the school board time to find his replacement.

Jackson was hired last May to replace former Superintendent Scott Farmer.

The Sallisaw School Board is planning a special meeting Thursday (April 18) to discuss finding a new superintendent.

Jackson released the following statement.