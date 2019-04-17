Sallisaw School Superintendent Announces Resignation

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — The superintendent for Sallisaw Schools has announced he is resigning.
Jeremy Jackson said he plans to resign at the end of this school year to give the school board time to find his replacement.
Jackson was hired last May to replace former Superintendent Scott Farmer.
The Sallisaw School Board is planning a special meeting Thursday (April 18) to discuss finding a new superintendent.
Jackson released the following statement.
"It is with a heavy heart I tender my resignation from employment of the district on June 30, 2019. I so greatly appreciate you allowing me the opportunity to lead this amazing district of professional educators and incredible students. I loved each day witnessing the successes of the students, teachers and admin team - working to become the best district in our area. I believe that goal will be accomplished.
I will work diligently to fulfill my responsibilities and work to ensure a successful transition.
The staff and students were fantastic to my children and I greatly appreciate their efforts.
Thank you for this opportunity." - Jeremy Jackson.