Tracking Storms Late Wednesday Into Thursday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late this evening across Oklahoma and Texas and then move into Arkansas around Midnight.

The southern line of storms will consist of storms that develop along the dry-line and will likely be severe. At this point it appears the worst of these storms could stay to our south.

The northern line of storms will develop along a cold front in Kansas and Oklahoma and weaken as it moves east.

Lingering rain will be ongoing for Thursday morning.

The main threat with all storms will be large hail. A few storms could contain damaging wind. A limited tornado threat also exists with any isolated storms that develop ahead of the line.

-Garrett