Wacaser Fuels West’s Winning Ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -After being one win away from a state championship a year ago, Bentonville West returned with a new flame and sits at a 3-way tie for first in the 6A-West.

"It's a really awesome feeling to be able to play with a team with this much talent," explained pitcher Emma Wood. "You're getting better all the time with this team because you have so much talent and it's such a competitive environment."

The Wolverines return the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and Florida State commit in Hallie Wacaser - who's helped lead West to an 8-1 conference record.

"Without my teammates, I wouldn't have gotten anything that I've gotten so far," Wacaser said. "This team is just amazing. They're very encouraging, they're just awesome. Each day we take it day by day and it's just been awesome."

"Hallie leads by example a lot. She's not seeing as many pitches as she usually does," head coach Anthony Cantrell mentioned. "With Farmington the other night, she walked five times. If that's the best way she can help our team, that's what she's going to do."

In her 14 games played, the junior holds a .366 hitting average and has racked up 19 runs. The only thing missing on her impressive resume now is a state title, which is getting more in reach backed by a talent-packed team.

"We've been emphasizing the whole year that it's more than just one person," Coach Cantrell explained. "With our bunch, it happens to be about 11 or 12 or 13 or 20."

A bunch that has made their name known in the 6A-West, and hopes to be the final team standing.