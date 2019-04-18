× Bella Vista Man Convicted In Death Of 6-Year-Old Son To Get New Trial

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son through rape and chronic child abuse will get a new trial, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled.

Mauricio Alejandro Torres, 45, of Bella Vista was arrested in April 2015 in the death of Maurice “Isaiah” Torres, who died March 29 of that year.

Mauricio Torres was convicted of capital murder and first-degree battery on Nov. 15, 2016, in Isaiah’s death. Torres was sentenced to death.

The Supreme Court ruled that Torres should have his conviction overturned and should receive a new trial. In part, they said the prosecution used an uncharged or unchargeable crime as an aggravating factor to get a conviction, which shouldn’t have been allowed. They also said the jury’s verdicts forms weren’t specific enough to determine why they were convicting Torres, so the Supreme Court was unable to determine if their decision was based on that uncharged crime.

Torres argued in his appeal that the alleged rape of Isaiah happened in Missouri, not Arkansas. Under the statute on which he was convicted of the capital crime, the rape felony murder conviction isn’t valid because the underlying felony — rape — didn’t take place in Arkansas and could not have led to a conviction here, and therefore is legally insufficient. Because of that, the state Supreme Court said they were “unable to discern whether the jury convicted Torres” based on the legally insufficient rape or whether they convicted on an underlying felony of child abuse, because the jury’s verdict forms didn’t specify which felony they used to convict.

As a result, the court said, they had no choice but to overturn the verdict and order a new trial. The court said Torres should be remanded for a new trial.