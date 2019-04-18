Benton County Deputies Join The Easter Bunny In Third Annual ‘Bunny Hop With A Cop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — With Easter right around the corner, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) decided to spread the holiday cheer to local hospitals with the third annual 'Bunny Hop with a Cop'.

Each year, the BCSO partners with Easter Bunny Foundation to provide personal visits from the Easter Bunny to hospitals.

The nonprofit organization brings joy to patients in hospitals in 30 states across the U.S.

"Bring the easter bunny in for the kids to see and we have toys to hand out, it's a win-win for the kids and for the community for us to get out and involved," said Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway. "Especially with the kids that are here today, but we're trying to make their day better."

On Thursday (April 18) deputies, along with the Easter Bunny, visited Northwest Medical Hospital and the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.