Bill Allowing Districts To Record Drivers Passing Stopped Buses Headed To Governor's Desk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A bill aiming to keep children safe at the bus stop is headed to desk of Governor Kevin Stitt.

House Bill 1926, by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-District 17, and Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-District 26, would allow school districts to install cameras on buses and record drivers who illegally pass when the stop sign is flashing, reports our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

Under the bill, those caught driving around stopped buses could be fined $100 or more.

75-percent of the funds from fines would go to the Cameras for School Bus Stops Revolving Fund.

“This bill will allow those school districts that decide to install cameras be able to better protect their students. It will also provide local law enforcement with evidence to be able to hold those who break the law accountable or deter those who might otherwise consider passing a stopped school bus,” said Sharp. “The main thing is that this will hopefully prevent future injuries and fatalities. I appreciate my Senate colleagues for their reconsideration and support of this important measure and urge Governor Stitt to sign it.”

The bill passed the Senate Wednesday, and now heads to Gov. Stitt’s desk for final consideration.