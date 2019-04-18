Blakelee Winn’s Dominance Carries On Family Name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM)--The name 'Winn' is synonymous with the Northwest Arkansas town of Pea Ridge, mostly thanks to the athletic prowess of its individuals.

The latest Winn to make a name for herself is sophomore Blakelee, who plays basketball and softball, but does her real damage in track and field.

"100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 200 and 100. And then my 4x400 team and 4x100 team qualified, and the 4x800," Winn listed.

Those are the seven events in which the sophomore has already qualified for the 4A state meet.

"She’s very consistent, always giving us what we need at that time. She’s very competitive," coach Heather Wade said.

Growing up with such a competitive family that included football playing cousins Dayton and Drew helped shape Winn's athleticisim.

"We would have tournaments with football, basketball, basically all sports," Blakelee remembered. "We still see each other at holidays and family get togethers."

"She’s definitely a very good athlete but she’s very humble about things as well," stressed Wade. "She runs really good between the hurdles. But she’s very competitive and whenever she competes you can see like a different person."

Blakelee led Pea Ridge to back-to-back 4A indoor track and field state championships (2018 & 2019) before helping the Lady Blackhawks win the 2018 4A outdoor track and field title.

"[My coaches at softball] know that I’m more successful in track so they basically let me do whatever I need to do," Winn said in regards to her flexible practice schedule.

Over one outdoor and two indoor seasons, Winn has won eight state titles. Below is a list of her accomplishments.

2018 4A Indoor Track State Championship

1st place, 60 meter hurdles

1st place, Long Jump

4th place, 60 meter dash

2018 4A Outdoor Track State Championship

1st place, 100 meter hurdles

1st place, 300 meter hurdles

2nd place, Long Jump

4th place, 200 meter dash

5th place, Triple Jump

3rd place, 100 meter hurdles (Arkansas Meet of Champions)

2019 4A Indoor Track State Championship