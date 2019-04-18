Central Arkansas Hit By Flooding; Little Rock Breaks Daily Record For Rain

LITTLE ROCK — The storm system that moved through Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma early Thursday, dropping heavy rain and hail, moved on to cause chaos in central Arkansas, as torrents of rain flooded highways and closed schools.

According to our content partners at KATV, Little Rock broke a 108-year-old daily rainfall record Thursday as more than 4 inches fell at Adams Field at the Clinton National Airport. The previous record for April 18 was 1.74 inches in 1911.

The rapid onslaught of heavy rain led to severe flash flooded that covered streets and highways, as well as parts of Interstate 30 near Alexander, during the height of rush hour. Cameras from iDriveArkansas.com showed traffic backed up for miles as I-30 became nearly impassible due to high water. It was hours before the water receded and the road reopened completely.

In addition, parts of the area received hail, some as big as golf balls. In all, 10 highways in seven counties were closed because of high water, KATV reported.

The flooding also led to several school districts closing for the day, including Benton, Bryant and Lonoke schools, and the largest district in the area, the Pulaski County Special School District. Schools in Sheridan also closed, and Malvern schools dismissed early.

Once the front passes through the state this evening, a much better forecast is predicted with several days of sun to help areas dry out before the next system hits sometime early next week.