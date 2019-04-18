Congressman Steve Womack Gives Statement On Mueller Report Findings

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Republican Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) has released his statement on the Mueller report findings, following its public release Thursday (April 18).

Steve Womack’s statement:

“This investigation has been litigated in the media and political arena for nearly two years. Even with constant leaks, partisan games, and the presumption of guilt that clouded the process – the conclusion was clear: no collusion, conspiracy, or obstruction. Rather than acknowledging this point, some continue to try and write their own narrative. Political feelings and opinions won’t change the facts. With the report released and findings out, it’s time to move on. I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to stop their games and focus on working for the American people and the good of our nation.”

You can read the redacted Muller report here.