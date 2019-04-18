× Easter Spending On A Downward Trend To $18.11 Billion This Year

(TB&P) — Fewer consumers are planning to celebrate Easter this year, and overall spending at retail is expected to be $18.11 billion, down roughly $50 million from a year ago.

Easter spending peaked in 2017 at $18.36 billion and has trended downward since, according to the National Retail Federation and its annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The report for 2019 indicates average per capita spending at $151.25, higher than last year’s $150.05. The survey found 79% of consumers plan to celebrate Easter, down from 81% in 2018. The 79% is the lowest recorded in the past decade, with celebration numbers peaking at 83% in 2013.

The survey reports food is the biggest spend on this annual holiday at $5.74 billion overall. Also, 50% of men and 58% of women said they will cook a holiday meal, while 19% of men and 13% of women plan to eat out at a restaurant on Easter. The most popular way to celebrate is spending time with family and friends as 53% of men and 60% of women named that as their way to celebrate Easter. About half of those surveyed said they also plan to attend church services on Easter Sunday.

