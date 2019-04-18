× Fort Smith Police Respond To Shooting On Towson Avenue; 1 Injured

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting on Towson Avenue early Thursday.

The shooting happened at Exclusive Auto Sales at 5301 Towson Avenue about 4 a.m., according to Fort Smith Police. Two people were taken into custody, but police wouldn’t give details on what happened, saying only that a “conflict” took place.

Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, but that the person’s injuries “weren’t that bad.”

No more details were being released. Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.